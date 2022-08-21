Era of tribal politics long gone, Ruto says

President-elect William Ruto has said the August 9 2022 General Election has shown that there is no room for tribal politics in modern-day Kenya.

Looking at the voting pattern that emerged during the poll, Ruto noted that it was clear Kenyans have raised the bar of leadership, ended the politics of ethnicity, and rejected tribal sentiment as a tool of mobilization during polls.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service held at the Pentecostal Church of East Africa (PCEA) Gathiruini-Githunguri in Kiambu County on Sunday, Ruto said Kenyans have shown that they can vote for a plan that brings all communities, religions and races together.

“The last General Election has taught us that Kenyans are no longer interested in politics of negative ethnicity that results in chaos and division and that they are ready to embrace leadership that aims to transform lives of ordinary citizens devoid of communities, religions and races,” said Ruto.

He particularly thanked the residents of Mt Kenya for backing him during the recently concluded elections, saying they were the heroes of the election.

“I wish to sincerely thank the people of Central and Mt Kenya for giving me the opportunity to be one of them and stood by me, burying the politics of tribalism,” said Ruto.

He vowed that his administration will fulfill its pledges as part of efforts to transform the lives of ordinary citizens, who form the majority of Kenyans.

He said Kenya Kwanza has the broadest support by getting more than 25 percent of votes from 39 counties compared to Jubilee in 2017, which got 25 percent in 34 counties.

