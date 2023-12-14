Eradicating Malaria: MOH highlights strides in mosquito nets distribution

The Ministry of Health has introduced a platform dubbed DigitalKE to ensure accuracy and transparency in household registration and participant payments.

The Ministry of Health says the Kenya Malaria Control Program has made significant strides in its Mass Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) Campaign.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni stated that through the program, cases of malaria have greatly reduced in most malaria-prone counties.

“Notably, 95% of beneficiaries in Homa Bay have already received their nets. In Kisii County, with a thoughtful approach, a remarkable 841 thousand nets have been received in Kisii County. This process reflects our steadfast commitment to providing essential tools in the fight against malaria,” said Muthoni.

The PS noted that a further 143 thousand nets are scheduled for delivery this week in different regions.

The program was launched on November 15th, 2023, in Homa Bay County aims to achieve universal coverage and substantially reducing malaria cases across 22 targeted counties.

The PS explained that the Ministry has introduced a platform dubbed DigitalKE to ensure accuracy and transparency in household registration and participant payments.

She further stated that efforts to combat Malaria will extend beyond extend beyond net distribution to encompass comprehensive training for all health workers on mass net digitization process in Kisii and Nyamira.

She noted that the training will equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to promote efficiency, effectiveness and accountability in the entire process.

“Simultaneously, county stakeholders actively engage in sensitization initiatives, fostering collaboration in our collective malaria eradication efforts,” said Muthoni.

She added that the Ministry has prioritized innovative approaches to ensure secure transportation and storage of LLINs under the oversight of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).