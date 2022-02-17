Erectile dysfunction: Aga Khan hospital performs first ever penile implant

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi has performed the first-ever penile implant procedure to treat erectile dysfunction in East and Central Africa.

The procedure was performed on a male in his 40s who had been suffering from erectile dysfunction for a number of years. The patient had previously been put on other treatment modalities but was not responsive.

“The procedure takes about an hour and involves implanting a prosthesis device in the penis. The advantage of this surgery is that the man can have intercourse anytime they like without using medication,” explains Dr Ahmed Yousef, a Consultant Urologist and the lead surgeon for the procedure.

Dr Yousef noted that the tests conducted on the patient including a penile doppler ultrasound showed that he had severe venous leakage causing the problem and an implant was the ideal treatment for the patient.

“Through this procedure, his erectile dysfunction condition has been treated. If he had issues with premature ejaculation, it will also be treated by this procedure,” adds Dr Yousef.

This is the first time for this procedure to be conducted in the region because it requires a rare specialized expertise, a sub-speciality in urology.

It is estimated that about 15-20 per cent of men suffer from erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation many of whom suffer in silence due to the nature of the problem.

“These patients can access specialised care from urologists at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, the hospital said in a statement.