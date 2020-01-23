Eric Kiptanui targeting best time in Dubai Marathon

Written By: Buckley Fetha
13

Former Lisbon Half Marathon champion Eric Kiptanui is hopeful of posting his best time during the Dubai Marathon set to be held Friday.

The one time Berlin half-marathon champion is one of the big names targeting a win in tomorrow’s race.

One time Berlin half-marathon champion Eric Kiptanui believes he will post the best time in the full marathon, having been a dominant force in the half marathon.

Having won the Lisbon and Berlin half marathons in the past, Kiptanui wants to make his presence felt in the full marathon starting with Dubai tomorrow.

He has been motivated by his training partners who include Eliud Kipchoge, and is ready to take on the 42-kilometre race on the flat course of Dubai which he says is favourable to gauge his ability.

Kiptanui will be among a host of elite men athletes who will be going for the 100,000 US Dollars prize money set for the winners of the main race.

He will compete alongside compatriots Felix Kipkoech, Sila Kiptoo and Ezekiel Kipchirchir.

