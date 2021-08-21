Eric  Masika among FKF Coaching course beneficiaries

The former national team Harambee Stars defender Eric Masika was among the faces who received their certificates from Football Kenya Federation after a 10 day CAF D Coaching Course at Rowallan Camp on Friday.

Masika who is a former defender for both Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards ventured into coaching after retiring as a footballer,having been in charge of Kibra where he used his knowledge as a player to help empower some of the young footballers in his area.

“Getting this opportunity as a former player is a very big step for me and I want to thank FKF for making it happen. At least former players can now have a platform where they can advance to the next step of their football careers and help see through the vision of improving the quality of play in our grassroot, which in the long run, will be seen even at the National level,” said Masika

His passion for football and coaching instantly brings to mind comparisons with Man City Manager Pep Guardiola.

“The skills I have received will make a big difference in the work I am trying to do especially with the young kids in Kibera. I am in a stronger position to build a team and help these players grow,” he added.

The CAF D coaching course was brought to Kibra by the Football Kenya Federation Nairobi West Branch in conjunction with Kibra MP Imran Okoth and saw over 40 grassroot coaches trained and duly certified.