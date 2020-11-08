Eric Muranda: Kenya’s football journeyman isn’t done yet

The year is 2000 and a certain young promising midfielder is running rings around the U20 Egyptian team; so good was he, that the opponent’s coach ran out of superlatives to describe his performance on the day.

Fast forward 20 years later and, Eric Harrison Cantona Muranda has hanged his boots as a satisfied journeyman who went, saw and conquered.

“Football has taken me to places I could only dream off. I have played competitively in 8 countries and yet despite all this am not yet done.” Says Muranda.

He dreamt of playing professional football, in a structured league where he would exploit his talents. He knew that he had it in him, to eke a living out of football. This was informed by the foundation that had been laid by the late, renowned coach, Chris Makokha, who impressed on him the values of 3 d’s; Discipline, Determination and Dedication.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Armed with the above and putting God first, Eric set on living his dream that saw him ply his trade in Ethiopia, Oman, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives and Vietnam.

“I have had a lot of highs and lows as you can imagine. Football is a short span career and playing it at the highest level can only mean that you develop the requisite mental fortitude.

Winning the league with St. Georges of Ethiopia in a season where I scored 15 goals ranks among the biggest highlights of my career,” he adds.

The 2007/8 post-election debacle saw him back in the country after suffering a thigh injury, he chose to recuperate from home not knowing the extent of the injury. This cost him his lucrative contract.

He underwent surgery and recovered after four months upon which he returned to Vietnam and signed with a different club. Eric made sure his former club paid for it by scoring against them in both legs and finishing that season as the league winners.

He has played with Kakamega Homeboyz football coach Nick Muyoti in Singapore and he has also played with Allan Wanga albeit in a different team and league.

“you can’t do all this without a supportive family. I have to thank my wife and kids, they are god sent and a plus.”

Now on the sunset years of his career, as he put it and having amassed a wealth of experience in the various leagues and hands of tacticians that he has been through, he wishes to create a sunrise to upcoming players.

It’s against this backdrop that Eric has acquired basic coaching badges and, is open to a role in any football team’s technical department.

“Comoros isn’t on the top of the group for nothing, it will not be an easy game. But we have to make our home ground advantage count.” Muranda said of the upcoming Harambee Stars match.

Tell Us What You Think