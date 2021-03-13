A handshake between Dr Ezekiel Mutua and Eric Mutua may be due.

It seems that Kenya Films and Classifications Board char Ezekiel Mutua is unrelenting when it comes down to Eric Omondi and his show, Wife Material. Just a day after the cast of Wife Material season 2 was announced, the show’s producer Eric Omondi was arrested. Last year, when Wife Material debuted, Ezekiel Mutua criticized the show as ‘immorality of the highest order.’ He even termed Eric’s then newly opened studios as ‘nothing but brothels where young girls were being sexually molested.’

To the relief of many fans, Eric was yesterday released from the custody of The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) but not without some terms and conditions. Eric was ordered to take down all the Wife Material content from all platforms by Monday March 15th or else face the law courts. The comedian even went ahead and apologised to the Kenya Films and Classifications Boars and asked for an out of court settlement. “I have apologised to KFCB and the general public because I realized that some of the scenes from #WifeMaterial2 were very offensive and unnecessarily obscene, I talked to Daktari and we agreed that Content doesn’t have to be dirty to sell and moving forward I promised to steer clear from that,” Eric said via his Instagram account.

Ezekiel Mutua has now said that he has set up a mediation committee that will have a sit down with the Board and DCI, over the arrest of Eric Omondi. The committee is led by Jalang’o, Churchill and other top Kenyan artistes and will meet on Monday.

We wait to see.

