Comedian Eric Omondi has announced the birth of his child with girlfriend Lynne.

The artist published baby bump photos where he appears with Lynne and went on to say that God has blessed him with the fruit of his loins after 41 years.

He also thanked God for returning their baby after they lost the first pregnancy.

In November last year Eric took to social media to announce the loss of their unborn child. He said then that they had spent five hours in the hospital