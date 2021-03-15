Eric Omondi apologies and requests for out-of-court settlement

Eric Omondi has officially apologized to Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) following his arrest by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on accusations of producing unauthorized content contrary to the Films and Stage Plays Act.

At the same time, he has requested for an out of court settlement regarding the case.

In a statement Monday, board’s Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua noted that it had keenly examined the apology and the request and was willing to settle the case through the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) on condition.

KFCB directed that Eric Omondi deletes all the explicit content running on his online channels forthwith.

They also suspended the program “Wife Material” is until the case is heard and determined and the same fully complies with the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya.

KFCB demanded that going forward, the producers of the program shall fully comply with the law and that no further explicit content shall be aired on the said Eric Omondi’s online platforms.

“THAT if the producers of the said “Wife Material” wish to continue with the program they shall apply for a filming license and shall submit to the Board the scripts, synopsis, storyboard and filming schedule for approval before production and exhibition of the same.” Said the Statement

The producers of the said program were asked to submit the same for examination and classification by the Board for age appropriateness to ensure protection of children from premature exposure to adult content upon completion of production.

” Future productions shall strictly adhere to the terms of the exhibition license from the Board as stipulated in the law and that Eric Omondi commits to not exhibit or broadcast explicit content meant for public consumption on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and other platforms unless the same has been approved by the Board in line with the conditions set in the out of court settlement.” Added the statement.

Meanwhile, the board has set up a committee composed of players from the industry to advise it and help develop guidelines for self regulations on online content.