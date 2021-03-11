Eric Omondi arrested for producing and distributing ‘Wife Material’

The Kenya Film Classification Board Compliance Officers in conjunction with Police Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Eric Omondi for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya by producing and distributing unauthorised films dubbed “Wife Material.”

According to a statement by KFCB CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua, Omondi will be arraigned in court for contravening the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 which provides that: No person shall exhibit any film at an exhibition to which the public are admitted or distribute such film unless he is registered as an exhibitor or distributor by the Board and issued with a certificate.

The act further provides that no film or class of film shall be distributed, exhibited, or broadcast, either publicly or privately, unless the board has examined it and issued a certificate of approval in respect thereof and finally any person who exhibits any film in contravention of the provisions of subsection (1) or subsection (2) shall be guilty of an offence.

The statement further reads that the Board will take all possible legal means to curb production and exhibition of unauthorized films on any platform meant for public exhibition.

Mutua in conclusion says that protection of children from exposure to harmful content remains the Boards core mandate and any artist producing any content for public consumption must ensure that they comply with the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya.

This comes shortly after Omondi trended on social media for the better part of Thursday for a video that went viral after his cast members from his show ‘Wife Material’ caused a brawl at a Nairobi club.

The women in the video caused a stir in the club and were later dragged out by law enforcement officers.

Wife Material Contestant Fighting At Eric Omondi Birthday Party pic.twitter.com/APZgn6t5iY — UntitledHK (@UntitledHK) March 10, 2021

Mutua has in the past had issues with Omondi’s show terming his antics as immorality of the highest order.

He alleged that Omondi’s recently launched studios in Lavington, Nairobi, were nothing but brothels where young girls were being sexually molested.

Mutua even urged the DCI to move in swiftly and arrest all the parties involved in the “criminal” activities.

“So there’s Corona but this fool has been kissing multiple girls and recording these videos in the name of comedy. Another morally bankrupt socialite is recording more videos teaching these young girls how to have sex with Omondi in the devilish mentorship program known as “Mombasa Raha” (sic),” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“By the time we get tired and stop condoning this nonsense the damage will be too bad to repair. The DCI should immediately move into that brothel in Lavington and arrest the criminals doing these things to our girls in the name of art!’ he concluded.