Eric Omondi arrested

The comedian was arrested during a demonstration at Parliament.

Eric Omondi has been arrested during a scheduled demonstration outside Parliament. The comedian on Monday urged all musicians and media to join in the protest scheduled for 10 am on Tuesday.

The aim of the protest was to urge parliament to pass a law that requires 75% of local music to be played on radio and TV.

Prior to the demonstration, Omondi took issue with the direction the Kenyan music landscape had taken calling it a “failed ecosystem.” In his post calling for change, the comedian had described Kenyan musicians as lazy and complacent and claimed that radio hosts had “played the biggest role in killing the industry”.

Omondi posted the video of his arrest on his Instagram. The comedian is being detained at the Central Police station, Nairobi.