Eric Omondi calls musicians lazy & complacent ahead of demonstartion

The demonstration is due to take place on Tuesday at 10 AM outside parliament.

Controversial comedian Eric Omondi has continued his onslaught against Kenyan musicians in his recent post calling them “lazy and complacent” ahead of planned demonstrations.

In a post, Eric called on all musicians and artists and media to join in a demonstration outside Parliament scheduled for today, Tuesday at 10 am. “History loading! Tomorrow 10am!!! Tuesday, November 16th will be remembered for years to come. calling upon all musicians/artists and all media houses/outlets to meet us at parliament building tomorrow 10am,” he wrote. (sic)

In a post setting his agenda, he blamed what he called a “failed ecosystem” on “musicians (lazy and complacent), radio hosts, DJs, government, tv/magazine hosts, promoters and Kenyans/ fans.”

In the long post, he also took issue with radio hosts saying, “Radio presenters have played the biggest role in killing the industry. They are murderers!!! They only come 2nd to the lazy musicians. Radio presenters have hypnotized and brainwashed Kenyans into believing that Nigerian (afrobeat), Tanzanian (bongo) and South African (Amapiano)artists are better!!! Just take a few minutes and listen to any local radio station and you will get my point. They literally play 95 per cent foreign and 5 per cent Kenyan. But that is about to change. Once we pass the law after tomorrow. We will raid and ejaculate all presenters who will not adhere to the play 75% local rule.” (sic)

In the past week and days following Omondi’s bid to “fix the failed industry”, several musicians have taken issue with his disrespect including Juacali, Sauti Sol’s Bien, Bahati, Khaligraph Jones and more recently King Kaka.

Taking to social media, rapper King Kaka asked the comedian to keep his name out of it.

“I don’t know what you are going through but please keep my name out of it. I pray that you find peace you have my number you can always reach out,” said King Kaka. (sic) See the post here.