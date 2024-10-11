Eric Omondi has once again captured public attention with his charitable efforts, this time raising funds for a young boy who had appealed for assistance from kind-hearted Kenyans in a viral video shared earlier this week.

Through a campaign dubbed “Sisi Kwa Sisi” Omondi reportedly raised Kshs. 1 million for the boy, a Form One student.

He then accompanied him to Naivasha Kimuri High School, where he paid the student’s school fees in full for the next four years.

“Tumefika 1 million. Simu ya mama imejaa. Mtoto nimempeleka shule Naivasha Kimuri High tukalipa 4 years!!!”(We have reached 1 million. His mother’s phone is overwhelmed with messages. I have taken him to school at Naivasha Kimuri High and we have paid for the entire four years of schooling!)

He further encouraged Kenyans to continue supporting the boy’s family explaining that they currently live in a makeshift shelter after their home was demolished earlier this year.

“Tuendelee kutumia Baba yake, Let’s change their lives kabisa. Nataka anunue land ajenge na afungue biashara.” (Let’s continue sending money to his father. Lets change their lives completely. I want him to buy land, build and start a business).

Meanwhile, Omondi is preparing to hold a parallel Mashujaa day event at Uhuru Park on October 20 to honour the lives of Kenyans who died during the anti-finance bill protests.

On October 10, he took to social media to rally his supporters for the event, urging them to attend and bring candles.

“Preparations underway…see you on the 20th at Uhuru Park! We don’t have money or big budgets like them, but we have ourselves. Let’s turn out in large numbers. Carry a candle.”