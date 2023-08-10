Comedian turned activist Eric Omondi has managed to raise KSh. 600,000 for Baby Pyden Mudonga who has been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital with a cancerous jaw tumour.

Posting a video on his Instagram page, Omondi said that he had visited the baby several times and he was always in paid due to his condition. Urging his followers to donate toward his treatment, he “we must stop the pain.”

“I have visited him several times in the hospital and every time I find him crying, he has a cancerous tumour in the Jaw and is constantly in pain. WE MUST STOP the pain. This is his mother, Magdalene Khamisi, a very strong woman. Tonight from 8 pm to 12 am I’ll be raising money for the baby and mother on all my social media platforms.”

Following his post, Kenyans of Goodwill sent in their contributions, reaching Magdalene’s limit for the day.

Providing an update and an alternative way to raise funds, Omondi shared the father’s phone as well.

Contributions are ongoing.

The comedian recently welcomed his first child with partner Lynne. Announcing the news on social media he said that the couple had been blessed with a girl, Princess Kyla Omondi.