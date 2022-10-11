Eric Omondi shades Kenyan musicians in new skit

“…Nonsense unakuanga na ujinga saa ingine,” Khaligraph jokingly responds.

In a new satirical sketch posted on his Instagram account, controversial comedian Eric Omondi has taken a swipe at Kenyan musicians and the industry at large.

Starring as an exaggerated version of Jesus and using the beat and tune to Khaligraph Jones’ 2020 hit “Yes Bana” Omondi takes aim at what he has previously called a “lack of showbiz” in the Kenyan music industry.

In the skit, he returns to find a group of young men asleep and after waking them he says, “Mbona mnalala? Amkeni wasanii…bila mimi industry yenu iko haiwezi. Nimekuja kuwakomboa…”

The comedian launched a one-man campaign in late 2021 in what he called an effort to ensure that 75% of local music was played on radio and TV. Taking issue with the direction the Kenyan music landscape had taken he called it a “failed ecosystem” and musicians “lazy and complacent”. Omondi’s onslaught against artistes has been consistent since 2021, this new skit being an iteration of the same.

Responding to the clip, in which a parody of his song “Yes Bana” is used Jones responded, “…nonsense…unakuanga na ujigna saa ingine.”

Bien, a long-time objector of the comedian’s antics, also responded calling it “Blasphemy.”

