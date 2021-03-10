East Africa’s biggest comedian is bringing together a bevy of beauties to entertain and compete.

Last year, Eric Omondi’s show, ‘Wife Materia’ left audiences with lots of mixed reactions. AT first, most viewers couldn’t figure out whether the show was choreographed or a reality show. But in the end, Eric revealed that it was scripted. Now the show is gearing up for a second season after 8 contestants landed in the country this week.

The 8 new female contestants have arrived from the countries of Uganda and Tanzania, joining 7 others who are Kenyan natives. Some of the new contestants battling for who will take the wife crown have already been introduced via social media. From Uganda, there is Nadiator, Diana Birungi, Raphaela Sibella and Sumaiyah. From Tanzania, there is one of Bongo’s biggest entertainers; Gigi Money, Suzan Faustine, Kyler, Maya and Bianca Bertha. Kenya is being represented by Sherlyne Anyango, DJ Coco and Wambo. It’s a bevy of beauties.

Last year, Kenya’s Film and Classification Board Director, Ezekiel Mutua, had accused Eric Omondi of running a brothel, making jabs at the show. But it seems Wife Material has had it’s way and is back on the air. The show is a production of Eric’s Big Tyme Entertainment Studios and airs on his YouTube channel. Will you be tuned in?

