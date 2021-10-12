Eric Omondi’s Wife Material season 3 starts next week

The third season of Wife Material will begin airing on 19th October.

Funnyman Eric Omondi just dropped the teaser for the new season of Wife Material. This will the third season and third try for Eric to find a wife. Dubbed ‘The Africa Edition’, the new season will feature contestants from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Rwanda, Nigeria and Kenya.

Since the debut of the show last year, controversy has followed Omondi. Kenya’s former Films and Classifications Board chair Ezekiel Mutua was hot on Eric’s heels calling for the banning of the show. Ezekiel had termed the show “immoral” and even had Eric arrested in March, for producing and distributing the show. After stamping a PG rating on Wife Material, Eric is back with it.

Sections of viewers have wondered if the comedian is indeed looking for a wife or whether the show is purely comedy antics. In response, Eric proclaimed that he was truly searching for a spouse. “Yes I was looking for a wife. Whether I get a wife or not, I’m not sure, but I’m looking for a wife. It’s not for comedy; it’s not funny, not a laughing matter“, he said.

Judging from the teasers Eric has been sharing on his Instagram page, the show will be shot in his new Karen mansion. Wife material will begin airing on Tuesday next week.