Eric Wainaina, Juliani to headline Mashujaa Love concert

The concert will be held at the Alliance Française on October 20th.

The Defenders coalition has announced the timings and headliners for the annual Mashujaa Love concert. This year’s event will take place at the Alliance Française from 1 PM to 7 PM with Eric Wainaina and Juliani set to headline the event. The two musicians are among the most vocal in their music about calling out corruption and bad governance.

Every year, the Mashujaa Love concert celebrates and recognises, through art and a music extravaganza, the human rights defenders who have demonstrated patriotism towards the realization of the freedoms Kenyans enjoy and who have been accorded little or no recognition. The event held annually on October 20th also celebrates and honours all who contributed towards the struggle for Kenya’s independence or have positively contributed to post-independence Kenya.

Owing to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on COVID, there are a limited number of tickets up for grabs. To buy your ticket for the concert visit here.