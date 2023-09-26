Ericsson affirms commitment to Africa’s digital acceleration at Mobile World Congress Kigali 2023

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) reiterates its commitment to digital acceleration and driving sustainable growth in Africa through its participation at Mobile World Congress Kigali 2023.

Taking place from October 17 to October 19, 2023, Ericsson will discuss the power of leveraging connectivity to support sustainable digital and economic growth in Africa, empowering people through digital and financial inclusion, and promoting industrial progress through digitalization and sustainability for a connected future for Africa.

Reiterating its commitment to drive sustainable growth in Africa with 4G and 5G uptake, Ericsson will also highlight how its technology and digital solutions are addressing the continent’s connectivity needs and will showcase the latest portfolio offerings and solutions that will accelerate Africa’s digitalization journey.

According to the Ericson Mobility Report for June 2023, Sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to be the region with the highest growth in total mobile data traffic, rising by 37 percent annually between 2022 and 2028 as service providers across the continent continue to invest in 4G networks and migrate customers from 2G and 3G. This increase in data traffic will primarily be driven by a four-times increase in smartphone traffic in the period, with average data per active smartphone settling at 19 GB per month in 2028.

Ericsson has been connecting Africa for over 100 years and has built wireless networks for every generation, from the early 1G networks to the first advanced 5G networks. Working closely with its telecom partners across the continent, Ericsson brings endless opportunities via limitless connectivity in line with its #AfricaInMotion vision.