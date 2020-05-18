Ericsson appoints Todd Ashton VP and Head of South and East Africa

Ericsson has announced the appointment of Todd Ashton as the Vice President and Head of Ericsson South and East Africa within Market Area Middle East and Africa.

Prior to assuming his current role, Ashton served as the Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and Global Customer Unit Axiata within Ericsson in Market Area South East Asia Oceania and India.

Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa,said: “We are committed to our customers’ success in Africa while also building a strong position in the continent as the market evolves to 4G and 5G. Throughout his years of experience, Todd has demonstrated strong leadership and has been successful in driving growth in very competitive environments. I am confident Todd has the right background and experience to lead the customer unit and deliver on our customers’ commitments.”