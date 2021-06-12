Eriksen ‘stable’ in hospital according to reports after collapsing on pitch

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen has been stabilised in hospital after collapsing on the pitch as Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland was suspended just before half-time.

Written By: Maxwell Wasike

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen has been stabilised in hospital after collapsing on the pitch as Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland was suspended just before half-time.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The 29 year old Inter Milan attacking midfielder dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

After the incident, plenty of goodwill messages from football stakeholders towards speedy recovery for former Tottenham Hotspur player trickled in.

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

A tweet from UEFA confirmed the Group B match will resume after unanimous agreement from both participating teams following a crisis meeting that took place involving both teams and match officials.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

Also Read  Table Tennis:KTTA rolls out scholarship program for schools

Developing Story…..

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Maxwell Wasike

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR