Eriksen ‘stable’ in hospital according to reports after collapsing on pitch

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen has been stabilised in hospital after collapsing on the pitch as Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland was suspended just before half-time.

The 29 year old Inter Milan attacking midfielder dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

After the incident, plenty of goodwill messages from football stakeholders towards speedy recovery for former Tottenham Hotspur player trickled in.

Christian Eriksen my brother,thoughts with you and your loved ones ????? — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) June 12, 2021

All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. ?? ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021

All our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen ??? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 12, 2021

Stay strong, Eriksen ? — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 12, 2021

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

A tweet from UEFA confirmed the Group B match will resume after unanimous agreement from both participating teams following a crisis meeting that took place involving both teams and match officials.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC). The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

