Erling Haaland to Man City a done deal

Manchester City have confirmed an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland for £51.1m.

City have paid the 21-year-old’s release clause and expect to pay £85.5m in total when agent fees, signing bonus and other costs are taken into account.

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2022

Haaland will join City on July 1, subject to the club finalising terms with the player.

The 21-year-old completed his medical on Monday at Hospital Erasme in Brussels.

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020. Dortmund host Hertha Berlin in their last game of the season on Saturday.

Dortmund will replace Haaland with Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi in a deal worth £30m.

He’s Karim Adeyemi – He’s Fast – He's Home ✍️ pic.twitter.com/4yHWi63CaO — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 10, 2022

The 20-year-old has scored 23 goals in 42 games this season while also adding eight assists.

Adeyemi arrived at Dortmund airport at around 11am local time on Tuesday on a flight from Salzburg and has signed a deal until June 2027.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Haaland deal will “set new levels” in the transfer market.