ESPBC celebrates 20 years of innovation in Ethiopia’s steel industry

Ethiopian Steel Production & Building Company plc (ESPBC) proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of growth, innovation, and impact in Ethiopia’s steel industry.

ESPBC has evolved into a key player in steel manufacturing and building solutions, known for quality, innovation, and sustainable business practices from a modest local initiative focused on job creation.

Founded with the vision to stimulate economic independence, create employment, and drive profitable, sustainable growth, ESPBC has consistently invested in modern technology and skilled labour.

The company’s beginnings in steel cold-rolled profiles, hydraform blocks, and pre-painted corrugated sheets laid the foundation for its expansion into advanced steel profiling and construction capabilities.

Founder Piet Noordzij, who celebrates his retirement at 80, reflected on the company’s journey, saying, “It has been a pleasure to witness the success of this company, built on the expertise and hard work of talented people.”

Looking to the future, ESPBC aims to become the leading building solutions partner in Eastern Africa through locally produced, modular construction solutions that meet global standards.

General Manager Mahdi Zemmouchi emphasized this ambition, stating, “Our future lies in modular solutions optimized for flexibility and quality, designed to accommodate growth.”

In close collaboration with Dutch principal investor KS Industries, ESPBC intends to leverage its expertise to expand into modular steel building systems, providing scalable and adaptable solutions for growing businesses in East Africa.

At the core of ESPBC’s success is its committed workforce of 120 employees whose skills are essential to the company’s operations.

The company is dedicated to ongoing investment in training, machinery upgrades, and knowledge-sharing programs.

Corné Rottier, a representative of KS Industries, highlighted the focus on innovation, saying, “We are introducing state-of-the-art equipment and furthering our team’s capabilities in research, engineering, and operational excellence.”

Celebrating 20 years of achievements, ESPBC is set to build on its legacy and seize new opportunities.

“We will continue to deliver high-quality, locally engineered products and solutions that meet international standards,” Zemmouchi said.

“With collaboration, quality, and passion driving us forward, ESPBC is ready to embrace new opportunities and strengthen our impact across East Africa’s construction landscape.”