Esperance axe coach Kanzari after shock defeat in Mali

Tunisian giants Espérance Sportive de Tunis have dismissed head coach Maher Kanzari after a 1-0, defeat away to Stade Malien of Mali in a CAF Champions League Group D match on Sunday evening.

In a club statement, Esperance confirmed, “The club President,Hamdi Meddeb, has decided to terminate the contractual relationship with coach Maher Kanzari. The composition of the new coaching staff will be announced in the coming days.”

Kanzari, 52, took charge of Esperance in March last year, succeeding the Romanian coach Laurențiu Reghecampf.

Until his sacking, the coach had guided Esperance in 42 matches across all competitions, winning 27, drawing 9, and losing 6 matches across the Tunisian League, Champions League, and Club World Cup.

Following the defeat, Esperance is second in the group with six points, level on points with leaders Petro Luanda of Angola, whom they will host this weekend in the final Group D match.