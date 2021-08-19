Esse Akida scores a hattrick on her debut

The national team Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida was the star player On Wednesday after she netted a hattrick for her team PAOK in their 6-0 thrashing over Moldovia side Anenii Noi in the UEFA Women’s Champions League

The Kenya International who joined the side in July became the first Kenyan to score a hat-trick in the competition having made her debut in the tournament for Turkish side Besiktas back in 2020.

Cant be able to reply to all your congratulatory messages but I'm humbled by the support you all have accorded me through this journey. You are all amazing but first, the goal that will forever remain in the 🇰🇪 is here! #Akida_14 #UWCL#KenyaMilele pic.twitter.com/YVS2f7HcCV — Esse Akida (@akida_14) August 19, 2021

Akida joined the Greek giants from Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women Premier League champions Thika Queens following an outstanding season.

PAOK will next face Norwegian club Valerenga in the Champions League qualifiers as they look to make it into the group stages of the tournament.

She has previously played for local sides Moving The Goalposts, Spedag, Kenya Methodist University and Thika Queens as well as FC Hamat Rasharon in Israel