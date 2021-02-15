“Who you are is non-negotiable.” – Caroline Wanga.

ESSENCE Communications is the number one media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women. It inspires a global audience of more than 20 million through diverse storytelling and immersive original content. You may be familiar with its signature magazine Essence mag, and Afropunk, and Naturally Curly.

Kenyan, Caroline A. Wanga, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive officer of ESSENCE. Caroline is an inspirational thought leader and public speaker whose accolades are more than a handful. She has been named a Top Executive in Corporate Diversity by Black Enterprise and is one of the most powerful women in corporate America. Prior to her CEO appointment, Wanga has been the Chief Growth Officer of Essence Ventures.

With regards to the appointment, Wanga said, “Since the beginning of time, Black women have been changing lives, changing communities, and changing the world – and most often have not been recognized for it. It is what we do, and for the past 50 years, the evolution of Black women’s history—and thus, the evolution of the Black woman—has been captured and curated in one place and one place only: ESSENCE.”

May Caroline serve as an inspiration to young women home and away.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think