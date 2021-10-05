‘Essence’ becomes the first African song to be certified platinum

Essence was released in October of 2020 off Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album.

Wizkid and Tems’ ‘Essence’ has been USA’s summer jam for 2021. Yesterday, the duo received a Recording Industry Association of America, RIAA, gold certification for the hit song. For attaining over 400,000 in sales in the US, Essence is now certified platinum.

Upon receiving the plaque in Los Angeles last night, a thrilled Wizkid expressed his sincere gratitude to his fans. “This is wow to me! It feels like a dream. Thank you guys so much for supporting us. Thank you so much to the team for believing in the dream from early.” The ‘Ojuelegba’ singer also gave Tems a major shout-out “I love you baby girl you are special and you are a superstar. This is your time and moment and the world needs to hear this because it is special to me.”

In 2020, Wizkid became the first African artiste to be certified gold in the United States, after 500,000 units of ‘Come Closer’ were sold. ‘Come Closer’ has also been certified platinum and gold in the UK and Australia respectively in April.

The Essence remix that features Justin Bieber is now the most streamed African song of this decade on Pandora with 5,260,403 streams.