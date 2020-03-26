Essential services spared from curfew

Medical Professionals, National Security, Administration and Co-ordination Officers, Public Health and Sanitation officers in the County Governments, and Licensed Broadcasters and Media Houses are among the list of essential services spared in the curfew in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the nation from State House, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that the dusk to dawn curfew that will take effect starting Friday 27th will not affect Kenya Power, Food Dealers, Distributors, Wholesalers and Transporters of Farm Produce, Licensed Supermarkets, Mini-Markets and Hypermarkets.

Others are Licensed Distributors and Retailers of Petroleum and Oil Products, Licensed Telecommunication Operators and Service Provider, Licensed Banks, Financial Institutions and Licensed security firms.

ATTACHED HEREWITH ARE THE CLASSIFICATION OF CRITICAL AND ESSENTIAL SERVICES