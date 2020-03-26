Essential services spared from curfew

Written By: Margaret Kalekye/Emily Kenik
11

Medical Professionals, National Security, Administration and Co-ordination Officers, Public Health and Sanitation officers in the County Governments, and Licensed Broadcasters and Media Houses are among the list of essential services spared in the curfew in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Addressing the nation from State House, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that the dusk to dawn curfew that will take effect starting Friday 27th will not affect Kenya Power, Food Dealers, Distributors, Wholesalers and Transporters of Farm Produce, Licensed Supermarkets, Mini-Markets and Hypermarkets.

Also Read  Miraa and Mogoka trade banned in Lamu over Coronavirus

Others are Licensed Distributors and Retailers of Petroleum and Oil Products, Licensed Telecommunication Operators and Service Provider, Licensed Banks, Financial Institutions and Licensed security firms.

Also Read  Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital suspends patient visitation

ATTACHED HEREWITH ARE THE CLASSIFICATION OF CRITICAL AND ESSENTIAL SERVICES

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR