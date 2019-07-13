Education stakeholders in Nyandarua want the government to address rampant drugs and substance abuse in schools.

Speaking at Leshau Boys High School in Nyandarua North, a section of leaders has called for concerted efforts by the stakeholders to look into the issues affecting performance and also identify possible solutions.

Led by Nyandarua County Women Representative Faith Gitau, the leaders argued that issues of drugs and substance abuse have contributed to the dwindling of education standards in the region.

Nyandarua CEC In-charge of Education, Gender and Social Services Faith Mbugua said parents should not abdicate their duties and instead pay close attention to their children to identify challenges they are facing.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



She said last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), the county did not record a single a mean scored any ‘A’ grades noting that two thirds of the students who sat for the exam in Central region scored a mean score of a D and below, a matter she said need to be addressed.

Meanwhile, National Taxation Association, National Coordinator Irene Otieno has said that that there is need to reform a better tobacco structure for Kenya to protect consumers rather than tobacco firms by increasing tobacco taxation levels for consumers.

She said Kenyans continue to bear a huge tax burden while services are not increased noting that taxation on tobacco will contribute significantly to lower consumption of tobacco products which will safeguard any allocation of taxes to the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

She challenged the senate to protect the interest of their counties and support the initiative and increase taxation on tobacco.

The recommendation follows a study on effects of tobacco taxation released Friday, which revealed that although tobacco taxation is recognized as the most effective control measure of reducing its consumption, the current tax structure that Kenya uses is inferior.

Consequently the government, through the National Treasury and Planning has been urged to reform the tax structure to conform to the best practice by introducing a uniform tax rate that gradually moves the country to achieve the 70 per cent share of tax in the total retail price of cigarettes.