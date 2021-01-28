Esther Muli, teacher held over Senator Kabaka’s death set free

The State has dropped charges against Esther Nthenya Muli, a secondary teacher who had been accused of attempted murder of Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka last December.

The prosecution said after analysing a report from the government chemist, they could not find sufficient evidence to hold the suspect.

Nthenya thrust into the limelight for being with the late Senator in a city hotel the night he collapsed and ended up in intensive care.

She was arrested on Monday, December 7, in connection with the incident and was expected to face charges of attempted murder on the Senator.

Kabaka died Friday, December 11, at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

The suspect was later freed without any charges being preferred against her but was ordered to report to Kilimani Police station every 14 days.

Vomit samples from the Senator analysed at the Government Chemist revealed that there were no toxins fed to the lawmaker as had been earlier speculated.

Nthenya who appeared before senior principal magistrate Daniel Ndungi at the Milimani law courts on Thursday was discharged and set free.

The ruling was made after consideration of an application made by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to terminate the miscellaneous application since samples collected did not reveal any evidence to charge the suspect.

“Nthenya has been discharged and set at liberty” the court ruled.

Kabaka was laid to rest on December 22.