Estonia President to visit Karura, engage in clean up exercise

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid is expected to pay a courtesy visit to the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) headquarters in Karura to participate in an environment event dubbed ‘Digital solution for sustainable forestry’.

During the event on Saturday, Her Excellency will also be taken through a presentation on the Timbeter Digital Solution, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based timber measurement solution used to monitor and control the timber supply chain.

The solution also supports law enforcement agencies to prevent illegal logging and better manage timber harvesting. The adoption of the Timbeter Digital Solution technology by KFS marks the beginning of a partnership between the two institutions that will run for a pilot period of two years.

Timbeter’s technology is implemented in Kenya to strengthen sustainable forest management, increase transparency and accountability, improve monitoring and control of the chain of custody.

The visiting Estonia President will also participate in a clean-up activity to be held along Kijabe Street in Nairobi.

The clean-up exercise is organized by Let’s Do It Kenya, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), National Olympics Committee of Kenya and partners.

The event comes at a time when Kenya is preparing to join the world in marking World Clean-up Day on 18th September.

President Kaljulaid who is in the country for a 3-day state visit will also pay a visit to Estonian initiatives being implemented in Kenya.

World Clean Up Day is an initiative of Let’s Do It World headquartered in Estonia whose aim is to mobilize citizens across the globe to unite together to clean up the entire world in just one day.

The day is commemorated every third Saturday of September each year.