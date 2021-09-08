President Uhuru Kenyatta will Thursday afternoon receive President Kersti Kaljulaid of the Republic of Estonia at State House, Nairobi.

President Kaljulaid will arrive in the country, Thursday, 9th September 2021, for a three-day Official visit.

During the visit two Heads of State and their respective delegations will discuss several subjects of mutual interest to Kenya and the Baltic country.

The historic visit by President Kersti Kaljulaid will be the first Official visit by an Estonian Head of State to an African country.

More details of the Estonian leader’s visit, including a detailed itinerary, will be shared progressively.