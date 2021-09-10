Estonian President to participate in a clean-up activity Saturday

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid will on Saturday 11th September 8, participate in a clean-up activity to be held along Kijabe Street in Nairobi.

The clean-up exercise is organized by Let’s Do It Kenya, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), National Olympics Committee of Kenya and partners.

The event comes at a time when Kenya is preparing to join the world in marking World Clean-up Day on 18th September.

President Kaljulaid who is in the country for a 3-day state visit will also pay a visit to Estonian initiatives being implemented in Kenya.

World Clean Up Day is an initiative of Let’s Do It World headquartered in Estonia whose aim is to mobilize citizens across the globe to unite together to clean up the entire world in just one day.

The day is commemorated every third Saturday of September each year.

To achieve this ambitious goal Let’s Do It World works through its national coordinators spread across 185 countries in the World, Kenya included.

Through its affiliate, Let’s Do It Kenya, Let’s Do It World has successfully organized World Clean-up Day events in Kenya since 2018.

“It is an honour for us to host President Kersti Kaljulaid at our cleanup event. Her visit is timely as we are just getting set to mark world cleanup day next week,” said Let’s Do It Kenya Founder Christine Sayo.

The President and Head of Let’s Do It Network who is part of the Estonian Delegation commended Kenya on her continued commitment towards championing a clean world through initiatives such as the plastics ban.

“Within the Let’s Do It World network, we look at Kenya as an example worth being emulated by the rest of the World. Data from our World Cleanup Day events since 2018 has shown that Kenya is a country whose citizens and leadership prioritize waste management,” said Solba.