Etana announces Kenya tour

Etana will be in Kenya in October.

Jamaican reggae singer Etana has announced that she’ll be in the country in two month’s time for a musical tour. Etana has clearly found a home among Kenyan fans having done a number of musical shows and tours here. Ever since her debut studio album, The Strong One in 2008, Etana has garnered Grammy nominations and a loyal global following.

The announcement comes just months after releasing her fifth studio album, Pamoja. Pamoja features a plethora of Kenyan artistes inclusing Wyre, Naiboi, and Nandy.