Etana announces Kenya tour

by Christine Olubayi

Etana will be in Kenya in October.

Jamaican reggae singer Etana has announced that she’ll be in the country in two month’s time for a musical tour. Etana has clearly found a home among Kenyan fans having done a number of musical shows and tours here. Ever since her debut studio album, The Strong One in 2008, Etana has garnered Grammy nominations and a loyal global following.

The announcement comes just months after releasing her fifth studio album, Pamoja. Pamoja features a plethora of Kenyan artistes inclusing Wyre, Naiboi, and Nandy.

  

Latest posts

Wabosha Maxine unveils 9-part series podcast

Christine Olubayi

Check out Kipchoge’s premium GPS sport watch

Christine Olubayi

Beyoncé makes history with $30 million Tiffany & Co diamond

Christine Olubayi

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More