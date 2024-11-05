Nairobi is gearing up for an unforgettable night as the Ask-The Dome concert heads to the Jamhuri Park Show Ground on December 7, 2024.

This event promises a night of electrifying performances headlined by reggae sensation Etana, who will be gracing the stage with her live band.

Adding to the excitement, Kenyan favourite Wyre and Junior di Boss will join as guest artists, delivering a unique mix of reggae and dancehall vibes.

The DJ lineup features some of the finest in the game, including DJ Wayne, DJ Double Trouble, DJ Knowledge, DJ Mally Moses, and the charismatic DJ D-Rage, with Mally Moses also stepping in as a presenter for the evening.

This will be the third time Etana performs in the country. In 2012, Etana visited Kenya for the first time while six months pregnant and was surprised by the enthusiasm of her fans.

She visited again in 2021to promote her eighth studio album ‘Pamoja’, which is Swahili for “togetherness” which features collaborations with three Kenyan artists – Michael Bundi, Naiboi, and Wyre