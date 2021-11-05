‘Eternals’ premieres today in theatres across Kenya

Eternals is the third film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The long-awaited Marvel film Eternals will premiere today, Friday, November 5th, in cinemas across the country.

The events of this movie take place immediately after Avengers Endgame. The first trailer was released in May teasing the coming of powerful humanoids whose main goal is to protect the earth from a celestial enemy.

Eternals is a Marvel movie based on comic books of the same name commonly mentioned in association with Guardians of the Galaxy. The Eternals characters are described as an offshoot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth. They were always intended to be defenders of Earth.

The movie stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Barry Keoghan in the story of an immortal alien race battling the Deviants.

The movie is directed by Academy Award Winner Chloé Zhao and will also feature the Celestials, characters who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy 2014.

All Kenyan cinemas are adhering to COVID-19 protocols which means only a limited number of tickets are sold per screening. If you can, consider the morning screening, 10 am, which usually has minimal foot traffic.

