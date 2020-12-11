The nominees for the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) have been announced.
A slew of talented African artistes have been nominated for the seventh edition of The MAMAs. The MTV Africa Music Awards recognize and reward musicians, trailblazers and those who are shining a light on the continent’s diverse talent and creativity over the previous year, in this case, 2020.
Khaligraph Jones, Ethic Entertainment and Sauti Sol are the Kenyan musicians who got nominations. Kudos to them. Khaligraph has been nominated for the best hip-hop award, while Ethic Entertainment have both been nominated in the best group category.
The MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 will be virtually held in Kampala, Uganda February 20th,2020.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Female
Simi (Nigeria)
Sheebah (Uganda)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Busiswa (South Africa)
Yemi Alade (Nigeria)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Best Male
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Harmonize (Tanzania)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Master KG (South Africa)
Rema (Nigeria)
Best Group
Blaq Diamond (South Africa)
Sauti Sol (Kenya)
Kabza De Small / DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Ethic (Kenya)
Rostam (Tanzania)
Artist of the Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Master KG (South Africa)
Davido (Nigeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Breakthrough Act
Elaine (South Africa)
Tems (Nigeria)
Omah Lay (Nigeria)
Zuchu (Tanzania)
John Blaq (Uganda)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Focalistic (South Africa)
Best Hip Hop
Nasty C (South Africa)
Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)
NGA (Angola)
OMG (Senegal)
Best Ugandan Act
Sheebah
Bebe Cool
John Blaq
Vinka
Daddy Andre
Spice Diana
Best Lusophone Act
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Preto Show (Angola)
Anna Joyce (Angola)
Mr Bow (Mozambique)
Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
Best Francophone Act
Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)
Dip Doundou Guiss (Senegal)
Stanley Enow (Cameroon)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Alone Together: Best Lockdown Performance
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – Africa Day Benefit Concert
Black Motion (South Africa) – Red Bull Rendezvous
Niniola ft Busiswa (Nigeria / SA) – Africa Day Benefit Concert
Singuila (Congo) – DCDR Series
AKA (South Africa) – AKA TV
Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Poverty (live session)