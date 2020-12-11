The nominees for the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) have been announced.

A slew of talented African artistes have been nominated for the seventh edition of The MAMAs. The MTV Africa Music Awards recognize and reward musicians, trailblazers and those who are shining a light on the continent’s diverse talent and creativity over the previous year, in this case, 2020.

Khaligraph Jones, Ethic Entertainment and Sauti Sol are the Kenyan musicians who got nominations. Kudos to them. Khaligraph has been nominated for the best hip-hop award, while Ethic Entertainment have both been nominated in the best group category.

The MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 will be virtually held in Kampala, Uganda February 20th,2020.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Female

Simi (Nigeria)

Sheebah (Uganda)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Busiswa (South Africa)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Best Male

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Master KG (South Africa)

Rema (Nigeria)

Best Group

Blaq Diamond (South Africa)

Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Kabza De Small / DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Ethic (Kenya)

Rostam (Tanzania)

Artist of the Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Master KG (South Africa)

Davido (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Breakthrough Act

Elaine (South Africa)

Tems (Nigeria)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

John Blaq (Uganda)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Focalistic (South Africa)

Best Hip Hop

Nasty C (South Africa)

Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)

NGA (Angola)

OMG (Senegal)

Best Ugandan Act

Sheebah

Bebe Cool

John Blaq

Vinka

Daddy Andre

Spice Diana

Best Lusophone Act

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Preto Show (Angola)

Anna Joyce (Angola)

Mr Bow (Mozambique)

Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Francophone Act

Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)

Dip Doundou Guiss (Senegal)

Stanley Enow (Cameroon)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Alone Together: Best Lockdown Performance

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – Africa Day Benefit Concert

Black Motion (South Africa) – Red Bull Rendezvous

Niniola ft Busiswa (Nigeria / SA) – Africa Day Benefit Concert

Singuila (Congo) – DCDR Series

AKA (South Africa) – AKA TV

Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Poverty (live session)

