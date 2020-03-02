Ethiopia Commemorates 124th Adwa Victory

Ethiopians on Monday magnificently celebrated the 124th anniversary of the victory of Adwa with calls to revamp and strengthen national unity in diversity.

The 124th Anniversary of the victory of Adwa marked in the historic northern city of Adwa was presided over by President Sahle Work Zewde, Speaker of the House of Federation Keria Ibrahim and Deputy Chief Administrator of Tigrai Regional State Debretsion Gebremicheal and Minister of Culture and Tourism Hirut Kassaw.

Addressing the anniversary, President Zewde said Adwa is the showcase that Ethiopians could be succeeded when they stand together for one goal.

“The victory also showed regardless of our differences, there is no way to negotiate on our sovereignty. It is well deserved to be proud of Adwa victory,” the president said.

However, she underlined that there are still issues which are challenging the peoples’ coexistence and unity at the moment.

“Now is the time to renew the spirit of Adwa, which should be the continued daring of Ethiopians unity in diversity to safeguard sovereignty,” she said.

According to the president, the unity of Ethiopia has been always victorious over any challenges. Difference is natural. But it is normal and acceptable since which could not cause Ethiopian unity and its sovereignty.

“Ethiopia means a ship which our people are traveling on. All our existence is based on the security of the ship. So, we have to fight against any challenge that could cause the ship into any trouble,” Zewde underscored.

On March 2, 1896, Italian colonial invaders suffered a blowing defeat at the battle of Adwa, in northern Ethiopia.

The political meaning of the decisive military victory over the Italian colonial aggressors was that Ethiopia not only managed to maintain its independence but also inspired other African countries to continue the struggle against colonialism.

The Victory of Adwa was occurred at a time when it was unlikely to battle off white colonial forces and was a brainwave for people under colonial rule in Africa, the Caribbean and the rest of the world.

