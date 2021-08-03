Ethiopia: Growing concerns for unity as Tigray conflict spreads by Eric BiegonAugust 3, 2021August 3, 2021SourceBBCTagsEthiopiaTigray Conflict Share There are increasing concerns about Ethiopian unity as the conflict in the northern Tigray region escalates. The nine-month-long war between Tigrayan rebel forces and the Ethiopian army and its allies has been mostly contained in Tigray itself. But the fighting is spreading into the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar. This is off the back of Tigrayan forces making significant territorial gains, including capturing the regional capital, Mekelle, in June after Ethiopian troops withdrew and the government declared a unilateral ceasefire. It is a sign that the Tigray crisis is getting worse, but this is by no means the only fighting happening right now in Ethiopia. It is the second-most populous state in Africa with a history of ethnic tensions. In 1994, a new constitution was introduced which created a series of ethnically based regions meant to address the problem of an over-centralised state. Until 2018, the governing coalition was dominated by the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) and was criticised for crushing any dissent. After Abiy Ahmed – who comes from the largest ethnic group, the Oromo – became prime minister in 2018, he made a series of bold liberalising moves to end state repression. But this liberalisation was accompanied by a burst in ethnic nationalism, with different groups demanding more power and land. “You have a plethora of ethnic warfare,” says Rashid Abdi, a Nairobi-based expert on security in the Horn of Africa. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments.