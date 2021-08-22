Ethiopia plans to launch Facebook rival

by Claire Wanja
SourceBBC
Tags

Ethiopia says it plans to develop its own social media platforms after accusing global companies like Facebook of acting against the interests of the country.

The director of the government’s Information Network Security Agency, Shumete Gizaw, told local media that Facebook and Twitter had become instruments for political forces.

He criticised the fact that some accounts had been blocked and content removed.

Ahead of elections in June, Facebook said it had removed a network of fake accounts that were linked to the government agency that is responsible for monitoring telecommunications and the internet.

Mr Shumete also said Ethiopia was developing platforms that can substitute the messaging programme WhatsApp and the video conferencing platform Zoom.

  

Latest posts

OPPO Kenya keen to revolutionize mobile devices experience

Claire Wanja

Facebook moves to protect Afghan users’ accounts

Claire Wanja

CBK grants PesaPal approval as online payment service provider

Ronald Owili

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More