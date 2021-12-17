Ethiopia, Turkey hold bilateral talks during summit

Ethiopia and Turkish governments held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Turkey Africa Summit.
According to the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, the historical relations between the two countries have been rooted in mutual respect.
He alluded that the partnership between Ethiopia and Turkey is based on constructive engagement.
My delegation and I met with President @RTErdogan today in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the #TurkeyAfricaSummit. The historical relations between our two countries have always been rooted in mutual respect. Our partnership continues based on constructive engagement. pic.twitter.com/Z7XZvqQebS
— Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) December 17, 2021
According to New Business Ethiopia, in August, Ethiopia and Turkey signed a military cooperation agreement for strengthening relations between the two countries.
“The agreements we have signed is are a strengthening of our relations. I appreciate Turkey’s support in Ethiopia’s continued development and stability,” said Prime Minister Abiy.
In addition to ‘military financial agreement’, the two countries also inked water and science related deal, according to the state media – Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.
The first diplomatic contacts between Turkey and Ethiopia date back to 1896 with the exchange of delegations during the rule of Sultan Abdülhamid II and Emperor Menelik II.
Following the opening of the first Ottoman-Turkish Consulate General in Harar in 1912, the first Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Sub-Saharan Africa was opened in Addis Ababa in 1926.
Ethiopia opened its Embassy in Turkey in 1933.
According to the Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Ethiopia amounted to 398,8 million USD in 2019 (exports were 378,3 million USD and imports were 27,5 million USD), and to 272 million USD in 2020 (exports were 231 million and imports were 41 million USD).
Similarly, Turkey-Ethiopia 8th Session of the JEC was held in Ankara on 14 January 14, 2021 under the co-chairmanship of Minister of Interior H.E. Süleyman Soylu and Ethiopia Trade and Industry Minister Melaku Alebel.
Turkish Government provides undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships for Ethiopian students. As of 2020, 632 Ethiopian students have been awarded scholarships at various Turkish universities.