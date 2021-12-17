Ethiopia, Turkey hold bilateral talks during summit

Ethiopia and Turkish governments held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Turkey Africa Summit.

According to the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, the historical relations between the two countries have been rooted in mutual respect.

He alluded that the partnership between Ethiopia and Turkey is based on constructive engagement.

My delegation and I met with President @RTErdogan today in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the #TurkeyAfricaSummit. The historical relations between our two countries have always been rooted in mutual respect. Our partnership continues based on constructive engagement. pic.twitter.com/Z7XZvqQebS — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) December 17, 2021

According to New Business Ethiopia, in August, Ethiopia and Turkey signed a military cooperation agreement for strengthening relations between the two countries.

“The agreements we have signed is are a strengthening of our relations. I appreciate Turkey’s support in Ethiopia’s continued development and stability,” said Prime Minister Abiy.

In addition to ‘military financial agreement’, the two countries also inked water and science related deal, according to the state media – Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

The first diplomatic contacts between Turkey and Ethiopia date back to 1896 with the exchange of delegations during the rule of Sultan Abdülhamid II and Emperor Menelik II.