Ethiopian airstrikes hit northern region

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says there have been airstrikes on military targets in Tigray state, whose leaders have fallen out with the national government.

But there has been no confirmation that the targets have been hit.

Tigray’s governing party said on Thursday that there had been airstrikes but a senior official told the BBC that nothing had happened on Friday.

Some fear this could be the start of a civil war.

Long-standing tension between Ethiopia’s federal government and Tigray, the country’s northernmost state, boiled over into clashes this week.

The head of the United Nations has called for an “immediate de-escalation of fighting”.

Speaking on the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, Mr Abiy said airstrikes had happened on Thursday and Friday and would continue.

He said missiles, radar equipment and rockets had been destroyed, adding that the rockets had a range of 300km (186 miles).

But officials in Tigray have denied that an air attack took place on Friday.

In a statement earlier on Friday, Mr Abiy insisted that the military operation in Tigray had “clear, limited and achievable objectives”.

Tigrayan leader Debretsion Gebremichael previously accused Mr Abiy’s administration of plotting to invade the state.

Details are scanty as very little confirmed information is getting out, but on Thursday Mr Debretsion said there had been clashes in the west of Tigray.

Ethiopia’s federal army is sending more troops to the region, according to Gen Berhanu Jula, deputy army chief of staff, who said they were being mobilised from across the country.

That’s to provide support for the Northern Command, which is based in Tigray and whose base was captured by the TPLF.