Ethiopian military to limit conflict to Tigray region

The Ethiopian military and officials in the northern Tigray region are accusing each other of instigating a war that has seen fighting between government soldiers and troops loyal to the regional administration.

Deputy chief of Ethiopia’s army, Birhanu Jula, described the conflict as senseless saying the government is working to ensure that the conflict did not spread from Tigray to the rest of the country.

This even as Tigray regional president, Debretsion Gebremichael, described the conflict as an invasion and said there had been fighting near the border with the Amhara region.

Neighbouring Sudan says it has closed its border because of the security situation in Ethiopia.

Clashes erupted in Tigray on Wednesday after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, sent troops into Tigray province and declared a confrontation after the regional government attacked a federal military base.

Abiy accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which for decades was the dominant political force in the country’s multi-ethnic ruling coalition, of attempting to steal artillery and other military equipment during the atta