Ethiopian PM Abiy due in Kenya Wednesday for state visit

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is due in Kenya on Wednesday for a two-day state visit.

According State House spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo, President Uhuru Kenyatta will receive the Ethiopian leader in Moyale, Marsabit County.

In Moyale, President Kenyatta and the PM will tour and officially open the Moyale One-Stop Border Post (OSBP).

“President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Wednesday, 9th December 2020 receive Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Moyale, Marsabit County at the start of the Ethiopian leader’s two-day official visit to Kenya” reads the statement.

The two leaders will later visit Lamu County where they will inspect the ongoing construction of the new Lamu Port.

“On the same day, the two leaders will visit Lamu County where they will inspect the ongoing construction of the new Lamu Port, an anchor project of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor” it adds.

This is not the first time the premier is visiting the country.

President Kenyatta hosted him two years ago and held talks aimed at bolstering the relations between Kenya and Ethiopia.

Kenya and Ethiopia have already elevated their relationship by putting in place a bi-national commission, which is the highest level of structured bilateral cooperation.