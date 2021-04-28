EU condemns reported crackdown on protesters against military rule in Chad

The European Union condemns alleged suppression of protests against the military rule in Chad, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, five people were reported to have died in clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers in the capital city N’Djamena and southern regions.

“The EU decisively condemns the suppression of manifestations in Chad. The freedom of speech and assembly must be guaranteed. The security forces’ actions must be balanced,” Borrell said in a statement, stressing the need to restore the constitutional order as soon as possible and hold a credible and inclusive election.

Following the death of President Idriss Deby right after his reelection earlier in the month, the authority over the country is now vested in the transitional military council headed by the late president’s son, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. After dissolving the government and the parliament, the military announced that the transition period would last a year and a half and be followed by an election.

Several opposition figures took issue with the military’s proposal and called for restoring the constitution, urging their supporters to take to the streets. The military declared such protests to be illegal.