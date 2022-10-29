EU Election Observation Mission presents report on the General Election

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has presented its final report, including recommendations, on the August 9 General Election in Kenya.

Speaking at a presser in a hotel in Nairobi, Chief Observer Ivan Štefanec who is a member of the European Parliament noted that the elections highlighted many positive elements in Kenya’s electoral process, confirming Kenya’s democratic status.

He however noted a few issues that need to be addressed come to the next elections. “We believe improvements are needed to enhance transparency and public trust particularly by strengthening the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC’s) ability to fulfil its mandate and further increase inclusion in the electoral process,” said Stefanec.

A total of 21 recommendations are included in the EU EOM final report with the intention of enhancing upcoming elections in Kenya.

The report makes specific adjustments to the regulatory structure that is intended to enforce campaign financing laws and ensure that constitutional provisions on gender equality are effectively enforced.

It demands that election technology be improved and that the IEBC be given timely resources to carry out ongoing voter education.

Stefanec stated that the report is the outcome of an orderly examination of the general elections in August 2022, which considers all aspects of the electoral process, including the political environment, the role of the media during the campaign, the performance of the IEBC, as well as the compliance with national and international law.

Stefanec expressed his gratitude for the collaboration of EOM with electoral stakeholders.

“We hope that these recommendations will contribute to discussions and engagement on electoral reforms in Kenya and so strengthen the full achievement of core principles and values of democratic elections in line with the expectations of the Kenyan people,” said Stefanec.

He sent condolences to the family and friends of those who lost their loved ones during the electioneering period.

Stefanec revealed that their role was only to observe the election processes and that they did not engage themselves in any parallel tallying of the election results.