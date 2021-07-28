Former 800m World Champion Eunice Sum is targeting to reach the final of the Women’s 800m at the Tokyo Olympics. Sum a world champion over the distance in 2013 will be competing at her third Olympics and a second in the two lap race having first featured in 1500m at the 2012 London Games.

She reached the semi finals in Rio and now has her eyes set on making the finals in Japan. ‘’A championship is always a championship, in any case I am much prepared and my target is to reach the final’’, Sum said. She added that she was ‘’in good position owing to the training they had been doing’’ saying that she was up to task and ready to perform a better job than that done at the previous Olympic games.