Eunice Sum confident of good showing, tips Team Kenya to surpass Rio performance

by Bernard Okumu

 

Former 800m World Champion Eunice Sum is targeting to reach the final of the Women’s 800m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sum a world champion over the distance in 2013 will be competing at her third Olympics and a second in the two lap race having first featured in 1500m at the 2012 London Games.

 

Eunice Sum will feature in heat 2 of the women’s 800m.She will face 8 other runners among them World champion Uganda’s Halima Nakaayi.

 

She reached the semi finals in Rio and now has her eyes set on making the finals in Japan.

‘’A championship is always a championship, in any case I am much prepared and my target is to reach the final’’, Sum said.

 

She added that she was ‘’in good position owing to the training they had been doing’’ saying that she was up to task and ready to perform a better job than  that done at the previous Olympic games.

‘’My prayer and my wish is to see Team Kenya perform much better than the other Olympics, it will be my greater achievement to see them go home with more medals than the previous ones’’,Sum who is also team Kenya’s skipper said.

Kenya finished 15th overall with  6 gold 6 silver and 1 bronze. The sole bronze was won by Margaret Wambui in the women’s 800m race.

 

Mary Moraa and Emily Tuwei form the 800m trio that gets to action on Friday in the 800m women’s race heats.

 

