‘Euphoria’ makes euphoric return as episodes stream in Kenya

As most fans of the show will tell you, Euphoria is not for everyone and yet the groundbreaking, controversial show is the most anticipated TV show of 2022. The show starr=s Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a teenage addict trying to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

The adults-only show (ironic since the story revolves around high-school students) premiered its first episode this week and has already created plenty of buzz for the show’s 8-episode run. Additionally, the second season looks set to be as controversial as the first.

Season 2 is once again helmed by series creator Sam Levinson and also stars trans superstar Hunter Schafer as Jules, alongside Sydney Sweeney, Algee Smith , Storm Reid, Austin Abrams and Eric Dane.

The first season, the two-part special and the first episode of Season 2 are currently streaming on Showmax. New episodes are available every Monday.