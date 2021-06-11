Euro 2020: StarTimes to offer multiple watching options

The most anticipated tournament of the year UEFA Euro 2020 is kicking off tonight and for the next one month, football enthusiasts can look forward to Europe’s finest footballing talent up against each other competing to be crowned champions.

Pay Television broadcaster StarTimes Media being the official broadcaster of the EURO 2020 has promised Kenyan fans an unrivaled experience that will cover all the 24 European teams and broadcasting all the 51 matches live.

The broadcaster will air all the 51 matches live and in High Definition across multiple platforms with the experience enriched through commentaries including English, Kiswahili and French.

“The UEFA EURO 2020 is the biggest tournament this year; we have therefore put our best foot forward to bring the whole experience at the comfort of our subscriber’s homes. We have dedicated six sports channels for this magnificent showpiece with expert analysis and commentary to complement the live action at the most affordable cost thereby enabling majority of households to experience this football feast,” said StarTimes Regional Marketing Director Mr. Aldrine Nsubuga.

To ensure that every Kenyan household enjoys this thrilling tournament, StarTimes has provided various affordable options to watch the tournament. These include:

Watch Euro 2020 on StarTimes Aerial decoder:

New subscribers can enjoy a special Euro 2020 offer for the aerial decoder. For just Ksh. 999, Kenyans can get a new decoder inclusive 30 days Classic bouquet which is the highest bouquet thereby enabling one to watch EURO 2020 at no extra cost.

Watch Euro 2020 on StarTimes satellite kit:

Available at a discounted rate of Ksh. 2,699 the StarTimes full kit comprising of a satellite decoder, dish, cable and accessories is also an excellent option for new a subscriber and comes inclusive of 30 days free access to Smart bouquet which will also enable one to watch EURO 2020 at no extra cost.

Watch Euro 2020: Affordable and flexible subscription payments:

Existing StarTimes subscribers will access matches on their Classic bouquet where the broadcaster has extended a special discount for upgrading subscribers. Nyota bouquet subscribers can upgrade their bouquet to basic and pay Ksh. 599 to access Classic while Basic bouquet subscribers will only renew their monthly subscription at Ksh. 599 to be upgraded to Classic bouquet and watch all the EURO 2020 matches. This offer is valid till 11th July 2021.

Additionally, subscribers continue to enjoy greater flexibility where one can choose to recharge monthly, weekly or daily for the bouquet of choice.

Watch Euro 2020 on StarTimes ON streaming application.

StarTimes ON streaming app will air all matches live and on demand. Fans will be in a position to stream live matches on Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD) and Ultra High Definition (UHD).

Each StarTimes TV subscriber benefits from three StarTimes ON VIP memberships thanks to the “1To3” policy. This means that with one StarTimes subscription, users can watch matches on four devices concurrently.

Others StarTimes ON users can enjoy a full array of subscription options with monthly, weekly and daily plans.

The tournament kicks off at 10pm with Turkey taking on Italy in Rome on World Football and Sports Premium channels.