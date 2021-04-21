European Super League; house of cards as football wins

The planned breakaway European Super League is crumbling like a house of cards, leaving a bitter taste to its founders and club owners who have been flagged as being greedy. As it is, all 6 Premier League clubs who had initially showed interest have not only pulled out but apologized to their respective fan base. In an unprecedented season where teams have had to play without fans in the stadiums, majority of the clubs have taken a hit financially. Covid has put millions on the dole and a sense of fragility is everywhere. Life goes on, if differently than before. Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

However, altruism has limits, just as much as growth; if the so called founders of the Super League thought that they had found the magic cure for the current problem, then they have been shown that they’re instead, the problem. In a statement during the launch, the founding members stated: “We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work. Our proposal is aimed at allowing the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the full pyramid, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic. It would also provide materially enhanced solidarity payments to all football stakeholders. A statement that rubbed both UEFA & FIFA the wrong way; ostensibly because they were deemed to take a swipe at the way the football governing bodies had failed in providing leadership and funds to clubs who were in dire straits. The irony being in the fact that ESL proponents, or founding members as it were cannot be relegated from the Super League, something that has been criticized by fans, players and coaches alike. “It’s not sport if you can’t lose.” Quipped Pep Guardiola. It’s akin to rewarding mediocrity, the effort and reward is not in tandem. If anything, there are predetermined outcomes and for just a few.